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Egyptian president says ready to back political settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict
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Egyptian president says ready to back political settlement of Russia-Ukraine conflict

August 14, 2026

CAIRO, Aug. 14  — Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi, in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Friday, said Egypt is ready to support efforts to reach a political settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict as soon as possible.

The two leaders discussed bilateral relations, regional developments and the Russia-Ukraine conflict, according to Egyptian presidential spokesperson Mohamed El-Shenawy.

They discussed ways to boost cooperation, particularly in trade and economic sectors, and agreed to continue efforts to increase trade between the two countries and explore cooperation opportunities in promising sectors, El-Shenawy said.

On the developments in the Middle East, Al-Sisi outlined Egypt’s ongoing efforts to de-escalate regional tensions and stressed the importance of resolving the current tensions through peaceful means.

Al-Sisi also reiterated Egypt’s support for reaching a political settlement to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed Egypt’s readiness to support efforts aimed at achieving a political resolution at the earliest possible time.

Zelensky briefed Sisi on the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict and praised Egypt’s efforts to help end the war, El-Shenawy said. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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