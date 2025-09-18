3 officers killed, 2 injured in shooting in U.S. state of Pennsylvania

Trending Now
AmericaInternationalPolice report

September 18, 2025

NEW YORK, Sept. 18 — Three officers were killed, and two others were injured in a shooting in York County, the northeastern U.S. state of Pennsylvania, on Wednesday afternoon, U.S. media reported.

The incident occurred just after 2 p.m. local time in North Codorus Township in York County, CBS reported.

Four of the officers were with the Northern York County Regional Police Department, while the fifth was a York County sheriff’s deputy.

Three of the officers died from injuries and two of them survived, officials said.

The police officers were serving a warrant in the area when a suspect pulled out a gun and fired at them, according to officials.

Pennsylvania State Police were investigating the shooting, the report said. In a post on social media, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro said he was briefed on the situation involving law enforcement in York County and asked people in the area to follow guidance from state police and local officers.

Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor Austin Davis, in a social media post, asked people to pray for “the officers and those involved in the shooting in York County.” (Xinhua)

