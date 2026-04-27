MOSCOW, April 27– Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that two Kiev operatives were killed by crossfire while trying to explode an oil refinery facility in the Komi Republic.

According to the FSB, two Russian nationals attempted to detonate explosives at the facility in Komi under orders from Ukraine’s special services.

“As Russian FSB officers sought to detain the individuals, they put up armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire amid a shootout.

No security personnel or local residents were harmed,” the agency said in a statement. During a search of the scene, authorities seized two unmanned aerial vehicles fitted with combat payloads containing foreign-manufactured explosives, two pistols, and the suspects’ mobile phones.

The phones contained substantial evidence corroborating their criminal activities, the FSB added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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