Trending Now
Home International Two Kiev operatives killed while trying to attack Russian oil refinery: FSB
Two Kiev operatives killed while trying to attack Russian oil refinery: FSB
International

Two Kiev operatives killed while trying to attack Russian oil refinery: FSB

April 27, 2026

MOSCOW, April 27– Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) said on Monday that two Kiev operatives were killed by crossfire while trying to explode an oil refinery facility in the Komi Republic.

According to the FSB, two Russian nationals attempted to detonate explosives at the facility in Komi under orders from Ukraine’s special services.

“As Russian FSB officers sought to detain the individuals, they put up armed resistance and were neutralized by return fire amid a shootout.

No security personnel or local residents were harmed,” the agency said in a statement. During a search of the scene, authorities seized two unmanned aerial vehicles fitted with combat payloads containing foreign-manufactured explosives, two pistols, and the suspects’ mobile phones.

The phones contained substantial evidence corroborating their criminal activities, the FSB added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 104
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

SpaceX eyes mid-October for Starship’s 11th flight test

September 30, 2025

Trump-Putin meeting ends with progress made but no...

August 16, 2025

Syrian security forces enter NE Syria’s Hasakah under...

February 2, 2026

Sustainable peace with Ukraine possible only after Russian...

April 13, 2026

22 injured as gas leaks in S. Korea’s...

September 11, 2025

7 Israeli hostages freed from Gaza under ceasefire...

October 13, 2025

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

January 12, 2026

DPRK “not willing” to remove border loudspeakers: official

August 14, 2025

China’s sacred revolutionary sites Zunyi, Yan’an to be...

January 22, 2026

South African president urges hope, unity in New...

January 1, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.