Chinese company Gezhouba awarded contract to build Kuwaiti housing project

August 29, 2023

KUWAIT CITY, Aug. 29 — Kuwait’s Public Authority for Housing Welfare (PAHW) announced on Monday that it has decided to award contracts for the construction and maintenance of its South Saad Al-Abdullah Housing Project to China Gezhouba Group.

A total of 10 companies submitted their bids, and the Chinese construction and engineering company offered the lowest price and met computational and technical requirements, the PAHW said in a press statement.

The project, which is located in Jahra Governorate, spans an area of approximately 6,400 hectares and consists of five residential areas with 24,508 houses, according to the Authority.

The project is worth 345 million Kuwait dinars (1.12 billion U.S. dollars), according to the Chinese company.

“The Kuwaiti government has entrusted the project to Gezhouba, and we will do our best to showcase the speed and quality of China’s work to the Kuwaiti government and people, especially those waiting for their homes,” said He Baisen, general manager of the Chinese company’s branch in Kuwait. (Xinhua)

