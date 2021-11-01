Cambodia to vaccinate 5-year-old children with China’s Sinovac vaccine

Cambodia will begin to inoculate five-year-old children across the country with China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine starting from Nov. 1.

PHNOM PENH, Nov. 1 (Xinhua) — Cambodia will begin to inoculate five-year-old children across the country with China’s Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine starting from Nov. 1, the Ministry of Health (MoH) said in a statement released late on Saturday.

“Five-year-old children in all 25 cities and provinces will receive two doses of Sinovac vaccine from Nov. 1, 2021 onwards and an interval between the first and second doses is 28 days,” MoH’s Secretary of State Or Vandine said in the statement.

When taking their children for the jab, parents or legal guardians must bring along their birth certificates, family record books or passports, she said. – XINHUA