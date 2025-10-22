Iran, Iraq vow to fully implement 2023 bilateral security agreement

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 — Iran and Iraq pledged here on Wednesday to fully implement a 2023 bilateral security agreement, including disarming anti-Iran groups in northern Iraq, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

During a meeting between the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi and an Iraqi delegation headed by National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, the two sides also discussed enhancing military, political, and economic cooperation, the IRNA reported.

Mousavi highlighted the “deep brotherhood” between the two peoples, which is “a significant concern for the United States,” the IRNA reported.

Al-Araji said “no one can undermine the deep connections between Iran and Iraq,” adding that “no country would be allowed to use Iraqi territory to threaten its neighbors, particularly Iran,” it reported.

The bilateral security agreement, signed in March 2023, seeks to strengthen border coordination and stability by preventing either country’s territory from being used to threaten the other.

Al-Araji arrived in Tehran on Monday for talks with senior Iranian officials, including Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and IRGC Chief Commander Mohammad Pakpour.

He met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, during which the latter urged expanding Tehran-Baghdad relations “across all sectors.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 48