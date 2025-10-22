Trending Now
Home International Iran, Iraq vow to fully implement 2023 bilateral security agreement
Iran, Iraq vow to fully implement 2023 bilateral security agreement
InternationalMiddle East

Iran, Iraq vow to fully implement 2023 bilateral security agreement

October 22, 2025

TEHRAN, Oct. 22 — Iran and Iraq pledged here on Wednesday to fully implement a 2023 bilateral security agreement, including disarming anti-Iran groups in northern Iraq, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported.

During a meeting between the Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Abdolrahim Mousavi and an Iraqi delegation headed by National Security Advisor Qasim al-Araji, the two sides also discussed enhancing military, political, and economic cooperation, the IRNA reported.

Mousavi highlighted the “deep brotherhood” between the two peoples, which is “a significant concern for the United States,” the IRNA reported.

Al-Araji said “no one can undermine the deep connections between Iran and Iraq,” adding that “no country would be allowed to use Iraqi territory to threaten its neighbors, particularly Iran,” it reported.

The bilateral security agreement, signed in March 2023, seeks to strengthen border coordination and stability by preventing either country’s territory from being used to threaten the other.

Al-Araji arrived in Tehran on Monday for talks with senior Iranian officials, including Supreme National Security Council Secretary Ali Larijani, Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, and IRGC Chief Commander Mohammad Pakpour.

He met with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday, during which the latter urged expanding Tehran-Baghdad relations “across all sectors.” (Xinhua)

Post Views: 48
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

China raises additional tariffs to 84 pct on...

April 9, 2025

China condemns U.S. harassment, interrogation, repatriation of Chinese...

October 10, 2025

3 officers killed, 2 injured in shooting in...

September 18, 2025

Belarus to create militias to beef up defense

May 28, 2022

China Declares New WTO Approach: No Longer Seeking...

September 30, 2025

Indonesia foils smuggling attempt of protected bird species...

October 10, 2025

Over 1.4 million people in Gaza forced to...

October 28, 2023

9 villagers abducted by suspected separatist fighters in...

August 27, 2025

China’s Xi Jinping arrives in South Africa to...

August 22, 2023

Trump’s national intelligence director slashes office workforce

August 21, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.