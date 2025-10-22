Malawi bans export of raw materials in mining industry

BLANTYRE, Malawi, Oct. 22 — Malawi has banned the export of raw minerals in the mining sector, saying the country stands to earn up to 500 million U.S. dollars a year, if mining of rutile at Kasiya site in Lilongwe and rare earths at Kangankunde in Balaka are managed properly.

President Peter Mutharika announced the ban on Tuesday at Sanjika Palace in Blantyre, the country’s commercial hub, on the sidelines of the swearing-in ceremony of Second Vice President Enock Chihana, Minister of Agriculture, Irrigation, and Water Development Roza Mbilizi, and Minister of Industrialization, Business, Trade and Tourism George Partridge.

“I will not allow exportation of raw materials from our mines,” he said. “Raw materials have to be processed here.” “Those involved in illegal mining or abuse, your days are numbered,” Mutharika said.

The Malawian leader cautioned the newly sworn-in members of Cabinet to serve the interests of the public and not their own interests. He urged them to serve the people of Malawi with integrity, humility and hard work. “Let us focus on results, not rhetoric,” Mutharika said.

“The oath you have taken today is a solemn commitment to the people of this country that you will serve them.” Mutharika, who ruled Malawi from 2014 to 2020 as the country’s fifth president, won the Sept. 16 presidential election to become the country’s seventh head of state. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 47