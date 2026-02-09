Egypt urges deployment of int’l force to monitor Gaza ceasefire

CAIRO, Feb. 8– Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty on Sunday called for the immediate deployment of an international stabilization force to monitor the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.

Abdelatty made the appeal during a phone call with his Greek counterpart, George Gerapetritis, as the two diplomats discussed escalating regional tensions, the Egyptian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Abdelatty emphasized the critical need to advance the second phase of the U.S.-proposed peace plan, including deploying the International Stabilization Force to Gaza, which was endorsed by the UN Security Council in November last year.

He reiterated Egypt’s support for the newly formed Palestinian technocratic National Committee for the Administration of Gaza, describing it as a vital transitional body to address daily administrative and humanitarian needs.

The committee, established in mid-January, is intended to pave the way for the Palestinian Authority’s full return to governance in the territory, he affirmed.

The minister also stressed the importance of ensuring a continuous flow of humanitarian aid into Gaza and laying the groundwork for early recovery and reconstruction.

The current ceasefire, in effect since Oct. 10, has initially focused on prisoner exchanges and aid delivery. The proposed next phase envisions a full Israeli military withdrawal, the disarmament of Hamas, and the start of reconstruction under transitional governance. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

