4 killed, 16 injured in rain-related incidents in NW Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, June 13– At least four people were killed and 16 others injured after heavy rain and a windstorm caused widespread damage in Bannu district of Pakistan’s northwest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province on Friday, local authorities said Saturday.

The storm damaged numerous houses, shops and other properties. Several wall and roof collapses trapped residents under debris, including women and children, according to the Provincial Disaster Management Authority.

Rescue teams responded to emergency calls, pulled the injured from the rubble and shifted them to hospitals.

The district administration declared an emergency at all public hospitals under MTI Bannu and ordered medical staff to remain on high alert.

Officials urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather and stay away from dilapidated buildings.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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