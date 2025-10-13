Iran not to attend Sharm el-Sheikh summit for Gaza agreement

TEHRAN, Oct. 13 — Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said Monday that Tehran will not attend an international summit in the Egyptian city of Sharm el-Sheikh on an agreement to end the Gaza war.

“While favoring diplomatic engagement, neither President Pezeshkian nor I can engage with counterparts who have attacked the Iranian People and continue to threaten and sanction us,” Araghchi said on social platform X.

Iran welcomes any initiative that aims to end Israel’s “genocide” in Gaza and ensure the expulsion of the Israeli “occupation forces,” he said.

Araghchi noted that Palestinians are “fully entitled to secure their fundamental right to self-determination, and all states remain obliged, more than ever, to assist them in their lawful and legitimate cause.”

He said Iran has always been, and will always remain, a “vital force” for peace in the region, adding that unlike Israel, Iran seeks no “forever wars” but lasting peace, prosperity and cooperation. Scheduled for Monday, the summit in Sharm el-Sheikh will be attended by leaders from more than 20 countries (Xinhua)

