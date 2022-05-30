Fuel prices rise again

By Cathy Godfrey

WINDHOEK, May 30- The Ministry of Mines and Energy has just announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices by N$2.50 and N$1.50 respectively from 1 June.

The increase in the oil price has been influenced by the announcements of sanctions to be placed on Russia by the European Union and the currency depreciation of the US$ against the Namibian dollar, among other reasons, said deputy minister of mines and energy, Kornelia Shilunga, on Monday.

An increase in oil prices will see consumers experience a rise in the prices of other daily commodities. – Namibia Daily News

