Trending Now
Home NationalEnergy Fuel prices rise again
Fuel prices rise again
Energy

Fuel prices rise again

May 30, 2022

By Cathy Godfrey

WINDHOEK, May 30- The Ministry of Mines and Energy has just announced an increase in petrol and diesel prices by N$2.50 and N$1.50 respectively from 1 June.

The increase in the oil price has been influenced by the announcements of sanctions to be placed on Russia by the European Union and the currency depreciation of the US$ against the Namibian dollar, among other reasons, said deputy minister of mines and energy, Kornelia Shilunga, on Monday.

An increase in oil prices will see consumers experience a rise in the prices of other daily commodities. – Namibia Daily News

 

CAST YOUR VOTES: Let the people decide on our subscription fee.

Choose one of the prices suggested below:

Post Views: 250
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Katima Mulilo receives medical oxygen production plant from...

May 3, 2022

Renewable energy is imperative for Namibia’s future

January 4, 2022

Global demand for offshore drilling rigs to increase...

September 6, 2018

Oil discovery in Namibia is a blessing: Alweendo

March 17, 2022

South Africa’s electricity will not affect Namibia: official

March 25, 2019

Fuel stations save costs through solar photovoltaic power

April 14, 2019

O&L, CMB.TECH Launch Namibia’s first green hydrogen production...

February 23, 2022

Tanzania, Malawi launch joint commission on development of...

March 12, 2019

Solar-powered aircraft beats world flight endurance record by...

August 14, 2018

IAEA experts arrive in Zambia to assess nuclear...

September 6, 2018