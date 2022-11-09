Traffic offenders granted amnesty

By Lylie Happiness

Oshakati, Nov. 9 – The National Criminal Justice Forum has granted amnesty to all traffic offenders with pending warrants of arrest.

This means those with pending arrest warrants have a grace period from 1 November to 31 January next year to pay their admission of guilt fines at the nearest Magistrate’s office Instead of being arrested, locked up and dragged to court.

Police Inspector General Joseph Shikongo, said in a statement that the decision to grant amnesty was taken by the National Criminal Justice Forum at a meeting with stakeholders on 31 October.

He said all members of the public with pending warrants of arrest for traffic offences are free to pay their admission of guilt fines at their nearest Magistrate’s courts in their without appearing in the dock.

No one will be arrested during the amnesty period, he said.

However, after the amnesty period expires on 31 January 2023, normal court procedures will resume.

According to the ministry of Justice, close to 350 000 arrest warrants against traffic offenders were still awaiting execution last month.

The arrest warrants are not only for tickets issued by the Namibian police traffic law enforcement division but also for those issued by the municipal traffic services and the road inspectors countrywide.