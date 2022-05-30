Trending Now
Home International At least 31 killed in stampede in southern Nigeria: police
At least 31 killed in stampede in southern Nigeria: police
International

At least 31 killed in stampede in southern Nigeria: police

May 30, 2022

LAGOS, May 30 — At least 31 people died during a stampede at the venue of a church program in Nigeria’s southern city of Port Harcourt in Rivers State on Saturday morning, said Nigerian police.

Grace Iringe-Koko, police spokesperson in the state, confirmed the casualties to reporters at the scene of the incident in Port Harcourt, the state capital, and said one local church organized the outreach to give out palliatives to the underprivileged in society before the tragedy occurred.

“It is 31 people that died. It was a stampede because a church was trying to give out palliatives,” Iringe-Koko said.

The event was scheduled to start by 9 a.m. local time, but some people went there earlier and broke into the place, resulting in the stampede, said the spokesperson.

“So people started rushing in and there was a stampede,” she said.

Speaking to Xinhua on the phone, Iringe-Koko said rescue operators are working at the scene of the incident, and an investigation has been launched by the police to ascertain the remote and immediate causes of the incident.

According to the spokesperson, the nature of the church program was bound to attract a crowd.

A stampede incident in December 2020 also claimed some lives when a crowd gathered for a Christmas palliative organized by an online sales platform in Port Harcourt, according to local broadcaster Channels TV on Saturday. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 137
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

The well documented story of HWPL’s 8 years...

July 20, 2021

Shanghai Disney Resort temporarily closed as typhoon barrels...

September 12, 2021

International Church Shed Light on War and Peace...

April 23, 2022

54 years on, ASEAN succeeds in ensuring peace,...

August 8, 2021

Chinese president appoints new ambassadors

August 4, 2021

Tokyo 2020 organizers emphasize utmost efforts to let...

July 22, 2021

Over 1.63 bln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered...

July 31, 2021

No evidence points to lab leak in COVID-19...

September 4, 2021

UN envoy calls for justice, accountability for 2009...

September 29, 2021

Liquid, Unitas Global create the largest network of...

September 8, 2021