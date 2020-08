Walvisbay, Aug 24-Religious leaders and social justice activists at Tsumeb solicited clothes from the community to assist the residents of Otweya settlement at Walvis Bay who lost their belongings in the blaze that destroyed their homes.

Prophet Deka Ezechiel of Prayer for All Nation Ministry and Pastor Nicklaas Gariseb as well as community leader Otto Howaeb with the 13 boxes of clothes that will be delivered by a NamPost free of charge.

NDN Correspondent