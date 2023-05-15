Tragedy Strikes as 102-Year-Old Woman Burns to Death in Engoyi Village

By Staff Reporter

OSHIKOTO, May 15 — In a heartbreaking incident that has left the community of Engoyi village in the Oshikoto region in shock, a 102-year-old woman tragically lost her life in a fire that broke out in the early hours of Sunday morning. The elderly woman, whose name has not been released, allegedly succumbed to the flames while she was peacefully sleeping. The incident occurred at approximately 05:00, sending shockwaves through the small village.

According to reports, it is believed that the fire originated from the woman’s bedding, which caught fire unexpectedly. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown, as investigators are puzzled by the absence of any potential ignition sources in her room. Authorities have confirmed that the victim did not smoke and had no candles in her sleeping quarters. The Oshikoto police regional commander, Commissioner Theopoline Kalompo-Nashikaku, expressed her concerns over the mysterious circumstances surrounding the tragic event.

The incident has left the tight-knit community grappling with grief and confusion. The loss of a community member, especially someone as venerable as a centenarian, is deeply felt by all. Engoyi village, known for its close-knit community bonds, is coming together to support the family of the deceased during this difficult time.

The local authorities have launched a thorough investigation into the incident, determined to uncover the cause of the fire. Fire investigators and forensic experts will meticulously examine the scene, collecting evidence and interviewing witnesses to shed light on this tragic event. The police have assured the public that they will leave no stone unturned in their pursuit of the truth.

As news of the incident spreads, neighbouring communities and organizations are extending their condolences and offering support to the affected family. The tragedy serves as a stark reminder of the importance of fire safety measures and the need for communities to be vigilant in preventing such accidents. Fire safety awareness campaigns and educational programs may prove beneficial in equipping individuals with the necessary knowledge and resources to minimize the risk of fire-related incidents.

While the exact circumstances surrounding the fire remain a mystery, the community mourns the loss of a beloved member. The tragedy serves as a sombre reminder to cherish our loved ones and to prioritize safety in our homes. As Engoyi village comes to terms with this devastating loss, they stand united in their grief, offering solace and support to one another during this trying time. – Namibia Daily News