Andrada Mining Embarks on Exploration Program in Namibia’s Brandberg West Mine

Andrada Mining, an African technology metals mining company, has officially kicked off an initial exploration program in the historical Brandberg West Mine, located in Namibia. The Brandberg West Mine boasts a rich history of tin and tungsten production, and it also displays promising signs of copper mineralization.

Key highlights of Andrada’s exploration program encompass:

1. **Exploration at EPL5445:** The program focuses on EPL5445, which entails an evaluation of the polymetallic mineralization within the historical opencast operation. Additionally, it involves investigating the mineralized extensions beyond the previously mined areas.

2. **Planned Drill Program:** Andrada intends to mobilize a planned 3000-meter drill program, set to commence during the second half of the current calendar year.

Anthony Viljoen, the Chief Executive Officer of Andrada Mining, expressed his enthusiasm about the project. He noted that the exploration program aims to ascertain the extent of mineralization in and around the Brandberg West mine. He drew a parallel with the company’s successful transformation of the abandoned historical Uis operation into a fully operational mine.

Viljoen stated, “The historical figures show that EPL5445 has the potential to double the current volume of tin concentrate produced at Uis and add tungsten to the expanding list of metals produced by Andrada. The Erongo region continues to prove itself to be an untapped technology metals province, and we are excited to be commencing work on what we believe will be another world-class technology metals asset.”

This endeavour at Brandberg West Mine is anticipated to bolster Andrada’s technology metals portfolio, potentially introducing additional revenue streams from critical metals like tungsten and copper as a by-product. The company is committed to advancing the exploration program to re-establish the historical Brandberg West Mine, building on its impressive track record of transforming dormant mining sites into thriving assets.

Andrada Mining’s foray into the Brandberg West Mine exemplifies its dedication to unlocking the untapped potential of Namibia’s technology metals sector. The success of this exploration program could significantly contribute to the company’s position as a key player in the mining industry while further solidifying its commitment to sustainable resource development.