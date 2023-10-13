Namibia-South Africa Trade Volume Reaches US$4.8 Billion in 2022

By Kaleb Nghishidivali

Windhoek, October 13 – The robust trade ties between Namibia and South Africa continue to flourish as their trade volume soared to USD 4.8 billion in 2022. This substantial intraregional trade underscores the strong and enduring economic relationship between the two neighbouring nations.

South African exports to Namibia are predominantly centred around manufacturing goods, constituting an impressive 90% of the total trade volume. These exports encompass a diverse range of products, from consumer goods like automobiles and cosmetics to capital goods such as mining equipment and infrastructure materials. In contrast, Namibia’s export portfolio features minerals, live animals, beverages, fish, and cereal preparations as the top five products.

To further enhance economic cooperation and explore new opportunities, the Namibia-South Africa Business Forum & Exhibition is scheduled to take place on October 13, 2023, in Windhoek. The event aligns with the 3rd Session of the Namibia-South Africa Bi-National Commission and will be co-chaired by Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa, President of the Republic of South Africa, and Hage Gottfried Geingob, President of the Republic of Namibia.

The Business Forum & Exhibition aims to provide a dynamic platform for Namibian and South African business leaders to delve into trade and investment prospects, fortify existing partnerships, and deepen bilateral economic cooperation. It will concentrate on strategic priority sectors, mutually agreed upon by both countries, including agriculture and agro-processing, automotive, clothing and textiles, and green hydrogen.

The invited participants will include CEOs, COOs, Business Development Managers, Export Managers, Cabinet Ministers, and senior government officials from both nations. The event will facilitate the exchange of commitments made by participating companies on trade and investment agreements and will address any barriers hindering trade and investment flows.

One of the primary objectives of the Business Forum & Exhibition is to capitalize on the opportunities stemming from the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). This initiative seeks to further promote intra-African trade and foster economic integration. In this context, the event will explore cross-border value chains and the integration of infrastructure and logistics supply chains.

As the Namibia-South Africa Business Forum & Exhibition unfolds, it is expected to significantly bolster economic ties, nurture partnerships, and create avenues for increased trade and investment between the two nations. With the active involvement of key stakeholders and decision-makers, the event holds immense potential for further strengthening the already thriving relationship between Namibia and South Africa.