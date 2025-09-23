Namibia’s international tourist arrivals surge in August

WINDHOEK, Sept. 23 — Namibia experienced an increase in international tourist arrivals, particularly from key European markets, in August, according to an analysis from research and investment firm Simonis Storm Securities (SSS).

The analysis, released Tuesday, shows a significant surge in visitors from Italy, France, and German-speaking countries (Germany, Austria, and Switzerland) compared to pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“Improved air connectivity, particularly the recently launched Munich-Windhoek flight operated by Discover Airlines, has enhanced Namibia‘s accessibility, positioning it more strongly as a gateway to southern Africa,” the SSS noted.

Despite this positive momentum, the report highlights several key challenges. “Limited direct air access to Namibia continues to drive up fares, constraining affordability from long-haul markets.

Visa-related concerns have also surfaced, with reports of congestion, delays, and inconvenience at entry points due to limited staffing, particularly during shared arrivals of multiple airlines,” the firm added.

The analysis also noted a decline in South African visitor numbers in August, a trend attributed to the end of the school holiday season in that country.

The report underscores that the majority of tourists are opting for nature-based experiences, with lodge stays, tent camps, and self-drive trips remaining highly popular.

The SSS, meanwhile, said that Namibia‘s tourism sector has not only recovered but is evolving into a more diversified and resilient industry.

However, it emphasizes that unlocking its full potential will require a concerted, multi-government effort to address structural issues related to air travel, visa processing, and border efficiency.(Xinhua)

