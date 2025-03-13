Namibia launches border management strategy to streamline trade

WINDHOEK, March 13 — Namibia on Wednesday launched its Coordinated Border Management (CBM) National Strategy and adopted an Inter-Agency Standard Operations Framework to reduce cross-border trade delays and enhance global competitiveness.

Speaking at the launch in the capital of Windhoek, Sikongo Haihambo, executive director of Namibia‘s Ministry of Industrialization and Trade, described the event as a milestone in the country’s efforts to simplify cross-border trade. He stressed the urgent need for reform, highlighting the negative impact of prolonged clearance times on businesses. The CBM National Strategy aims to address these inefficiencies through enhanced collaboration and coordination among border agencies.

Haihambo noted Namibia‘s progress in trade facilitation, including the establishment of One-Stop Border Posts with Botswana, Zambia, and Angola, the launch of the Authorized Economic Operators program, and the harmonization of border operating hours with neighboring countries.

He also highlighted the newly launched Namibia Online Trade Information Portal, which provides traders with access to trade-related measures, laws, and regulations governing imports and exports. “We should praise ourselves that the country has embarked on some measures and processes to expedite cross-border trade, not only at the seaport but at various inland borders as well,” he added.

Haihambo pointed to significant progress in implementing trade facilitation agreements, noting that Namibia‘s implementation rate of Trade Facilitation Agreement measures had surged from 3.16 percent two years ago to 85.8 percent. “This is a remarkable improvement,” he said. The Inter-Agency Standard Operations Framework is designed to strengthen cooperation among border stakeholders, ensuring lawful trade facilitation while minimizing clearance times. It also includes the adoption of risk-based approaches to safeguard the economy.

Haihambo urged stakeholders to implement the strategy with clear, measurable goals and deadlines, emphasizing the need for a review mechanism to monitor progress. Alcides Monteiro, senior program officer for customs at the Southern African Development Community Secretariat, noted that Namibia has identified CBM implementation as a key trade facilitation tool that will significantly boost trade.