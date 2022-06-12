Trending Now
National

Hangana a cut above at World Oceans Day 2022 fish filleting challenge

June 12, 2022

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 12 June 2022 – Four fishing companies Erongo Marine Enterprises, Merlus Group, Novanam, and Hangana Fishing participated in the fish filleting competition at World Oceans Day 2022 celebration activities at Walvis Bay on Saturday.

Hangana participant Rauna Matheus beat them all and scooped first prize as fish filleting winner, while Victoria Ashimbanga won second prize.

Erongo Marine managing director, Dr. Martha Uumati, paid tribute to the wonderful contribution of the ladies and acknowledged the value of their hard work.

Meanwhile, the Omusati A team was the World Oceans Day 2022 debate champion.

This was after Omusati A defeated Oshikoto B in a debate on the topic: ‘This house believes that marine spatial planning is important for allocating economic activities in marine space’.

Omusati A took first place, while Oshikoto B took second with Kavango West A third.

Omusati won under the stewardship of coach Jona Mongudhi and assistant coach Hedwig Ndokosho. – Namibia Daily News

 

