Kremlin says to ensure Kaliningrad’s security amid NATO tensions

MOSCOW, Oct. 1– Russia will undoubtedly ensure the security of the Kaliningrad region, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Thursday.

“Kaliningrad is an integral part of Russia. It is our highly important westernmost region. Essentially, the point is that Russia will undoubtedly ensure the security of this region under its national legislation,” Peskov told reporters.

On Monday, the Russian Embassy in Belgium said Russia had warned the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and the Belgian Foreign Ministry that the alliance’s hostile actions near the Kaliningrad region were increasing the risk of a direct armed clash, entitling Russia to deploy any weapons at its disposal for defensive purposes.

Statements about Russia’s readiness to safeguard the Kaliningrad region should not be perceived as confrontational, Peskov added. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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