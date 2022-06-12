Swakopmund Striders and NMC brace the elements on Saturday

By Foibe Paavo

SWAKOPMUND, 12 June 2022 – Many runners braced the wind and heat at the Namibia Medical Care (NMC) and Swakopmund Striders’ social run on Saturday.

Participants challenged themselves to run distances of 5km, 10km or15km, while some attempted new distances. Others made a comeback after certain injuries or illness.

The bracing wind and excessive heat surely didn’t stop the runners as their determination for health and fitness journey kept them going.

One foot in front of the other, towards the finish line!

“Thank you to all our volunteers and NMC for encouraging and supporting us to host the NMC/Swakop Striders social run! It was a great success and will be repeated!,” said the Striders. – Namibia Daily News