(Special for CAFS) S. African official calls on people to quit smoking

JOHANNESBURG, June 1 — South African Deputy Minister of Health Joe Phaahla on Monday called on the people to quit smoking to enjoy good health and avoid overburden the country’s healthcare system.

Phaahla made the remarks at the World No Tobacco Day 2021 commemorations.

He said the government is spending 4 percent of the health budget to treat tobacco smoking-related disease.

“Tobacco smoking poses a health risk to our overburdened healthcare system. We are calling on the people to commit to quit smoking and lead a healthy lifestyle,” he said.

Phaahla stated that smoking makes people vulnerable to diseases like tuberculosis, cardiovascular disease and lung related disease, thus puts people at high risk of dying from COVID-19.

He said the department will be presenting the Control of Tobacco Products and Electronic Delivery Systems Draft Bill to reduce the impact of deaths due to tobacco.

He warned youths who use vaping should be careful as there is non-disclosure on the ingredients and are not regulated, adding that some ingredients can go down the respiratory system and cause diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative to South Africa Owen Kaluwa warned that tobacco affects every organ of the body, those who smoke risks chest infection, heart disease and risk those with diabetes. Over 1.2 million people die of exposure to cigarettes every year in the world.

Kaluwa said they are committed to work with the government to help those who want to quit. (Xinhua)