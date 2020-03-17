Geingob Declared (COVID-19) a state of Emergency

Windhoek, March 17 – President Geingob this afternoon declared COVID-19 a state of emergency after he has received briefing on the status of COVID-19 in Namibia. The President under Article 26 (1) of the Namibian constitution has now declared the COVID-19 (Coronavirus) a state of emergency. “By virtue of the power vested in me by article 26(1) of the Namibian constitution, I now declare a state of emergency with Immediate effect”. Under this article, the President may by Proclamation in the Gazette declare that a state of emergency exists in the country or any part thereof, this means that the President has declared that the country is under threat of this disease and it is a threat to the lives of Namibians and in his capacity of holding the highest office has now acted for the purpose of national interest and in the protection of his citizen and the nation as a whole.

Joseph NM Tobias

info@namibiadailynews.info