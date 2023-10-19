Namibian Research Group Pioneering Genome-Based Diagnostics for Drug-Resistant TB

Staff Reporter

WINDHOEK, Oct. 19 — Tuberculosis (TB) remains a persistent global health challenge, with over 10 million new cases reported annually. The emergence of drug-resistant TB strains has further complicated the fight against this deadly disease.

However, a dedicated Namibian research group is making remarkable progress in developing advanced diagnostics and care for drug-resistant TB. Dr. Emmanuel Nepolo’s Research Group for Infectious Diseases (GRID) at the University of Namibia (UNAM) has been diligently working on genome-based diagnostics for drug-resistant TB over the past seven years.

With the support of The Global Health Protection Programme and in collaboration with international experts from Germany’s Research Centre Borstel and Leibniz Lung Research, GRID is pioneering the use of Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS) to rapidly and accurately predict antibiotic resistances in TB sputum samples.

Dr. Nepolo, a Senior Lecturer in Human, Biological and translational Medical Sciences at UNAM-School of Medicine, explained that their recent study, published in the journal Frontiers of Public Health, outlines their innovative approach, using Namibia—a country grappling with high TB and TB/HIV co-infection rates—as a case study. The research demonstrates that NGS can be a powerful tool for early detection and customized TB treatment plans.

He emphasized the importance of their work in bridging the diagnostic gap. “Our aim is to discover undiagnosed TB cases in Namibia, making advanced sequencing technology accessible to our high-risk communities,” he explained.

Ms. Lusia Mhuulu, a Technologist in the Human, Biological & Translational Medical Sciences Department and the study’s lead author, stressed the urgency of addressing drug-resistant TB. “By integrating next-generation sequencing into our national TB diagnostics, we aim for quicker and more comprehensive treatment,” she stated.

The study underscores the importance of enhancing local capabilities to support the global shift towards affordable and swift TB testing using targeted Next-Generation Sequencing (tNGS). “Efforts are in progress to gather evidence that will guide WHO’s recommendations on using tNGS for TB drug resistance. This means patients can receive the best care faster,” Dr. Nepolo added.

This research milestone offers hope to countless individuals battling drug-resistant TB. It coincides with the WHO’s announcement on the benefits of tNGS in diagnosing drug-resistant TB, highlighting that an official guide on its usage will be available by 2023.

Key takeaways from the Study:

Sharper Diagnostics: NGS has proven to be more accurate than traditional methods in diagnosing drug-resistant TB, leading to improved treatment plans.

A Practical Model: The study offers a blueprint that can seamlessly integrate into health systems, even in resource-limited areas, promoting wider use of NGS.

Tackling Challenges: The team addresses the obstacles of deploying NGS in regions with limited infrastructure and budget, providing invaluable insights for healthcare advocates and policymakers.

Promising Outcomes: Preliminary results are encouraging, showing the potential of NGS in managing and curtailing drug-resistant TB.

This groundbreaking research is a significant stride toward enhancing TB diagnostics and care, particularly in regions with high rates of drug-resistant TB. It is also a testament to the calibre of scientific research being conducted in Africa.