Cabinet approves a number of proposals
Cabinet approves a number of proposals
Health

Cabinet approves a number of proposals

November 4, 2022

By Emilia Mbishi

Windhoek, 3 Nov. – Cabinet made a number of decisions at its meeting held on 01 November.

According to a statement from the Ministry of Information, Cabinet approved a proposal by the minister of health on the procurement and introduction of the human papilloma virus (HPV) vaccine for Namibia’s expanded immunization programme for the prevention of cervical cancer.

Cabinet also approved the revised national sanitation and hygiene strategy which will be implemented from 2022-2027 and the construction of sanitation facilities using unemployed youth thus creating employment opportunities for them.

Cabinet also took note of the Communications Regulatory Authority of Namibia (CRAN) annual report to promote transparency and good cooperate governance.

