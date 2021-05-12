South Africa nurses hardest hit by COVID-19: union

JOHANNESBURG, May 12 — Nurses in South Africa were among the hardest by the coronavirus, said the Democratic Nursing Organization of South Africa (DENOSA) on Wednesday.

DENOSA’s spokesperson Sibongiseni Delihlazo said this as nurses across the globe marked International Nurses Day on May 12.

“The majority of medical workers who got infected by the virus and who died were nurses. It’s been hard on them,” he told Xinhua.

Last month, South Africa Health Department said over 800 medical workers had died due to COVID-19 which has killed over 54,000 people across the country.

Delihlazo said the department of health should ensure the availability of personal protective equipment.

He said as the country was preparing for the third wave of the virus, nurses should be supported.

“This has taken a huge toll on them not only physically but also psychologically. They need to be supported with their wellness.” (Xinhua)