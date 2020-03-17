Kazakhstan to lock down largest cities to curb COVID-19 spread

NUR-SULTAN, March 17 -- Kazakhstan will lock down its two largest cities Nur-Sultan and Almaty from March 19 to prevent the spread of COVID-19 to other parts of the country, the state emergency commission announced Tuesday. The commission said the two cities will take large-scale prevention and control measures with the help of police and armed forces. Measures include restricting the movement of people and vehicles by dividing the cities into sectors, reducing public transport, establishing quarantine zones, closing all shopping venues but food stores and pharmacies, and instructing restaurants to offer only delivery services. Kazakhstan has registered 32 coronavirus cases as of Tuesday, all of which were reported in Nur-Sultan and Almaty. Xinhua