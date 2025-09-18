Israeli army warns residents of 3 villages in S. Lebanon ahead of strike

JERUSALEM, Sept. 18 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday issued a warning to residents of three villages in southern Lebanon, ahead of an imminent strike.

In a video statement posted on social media, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the military would target Hezbollah infrastructure across southern Lebanon in response to what he described as the group’s “prohibited attempts” to restore its activities in the area.

The IDF also released a map marking structures in and around the villages of Kfar Tebnit, Dibbin, and Mais al-Jabal, which it alleged were being used by Hezbollah.

Residents were urged to remain at least 500 meters away from the sites. On Wednesday evening, a Hezbollah official and a civilian were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese and Israeli military sources.

A ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States and France, took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, stopping clashes that erupted during the Gaza war.

Still, the Israeli army occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at Hezbollah “threats,” while maintaining its troops at five main points in the Lebanese border area. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 27