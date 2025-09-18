Trending Now
Home International Israeli army warns residents of 3 villages in S. Lebanon ahead of strike
Israeli army warns residents of 3 villages in S. Lebanon ahead of strike
InternationalMiddle Eastwar

Israeli army warns residents of 3 villages in S. Lebanon ahead of strike

September 18, 2025

JERUSALEM, Sept. 18 — The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Thursday issued a warning to residents of three villages in southern Lebanon, ahead of an imminent strike.

In a video statement posted on social media, IDF spokesperson Avichay Adraee said the military would target Hezbollah infrastructure across southern Lebanon in response to what he described as the group’s “prohibited attempts” to restore its activities in the area.

The IDF also released a map marking structures in and around the villages of Kfar Tebnit, Dibbin, and Mais al-Jabal, which it alleged were being used by Hezbollah.

Residents were urged to remain at least 500 meters away from the sites. On Wednesday evening, a Hezbollah official and a civilian were killed in an Israeli drone strike in the city of Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, according to Lebanese and Israeli military sources.

A ceasefire agreement, brokered by the United States and France, took effect on Nov. 27, 2024, stopping clashes that erupted during the Gaza war.

Still, the Israeli army occasionally carries out strikes in Lebanon, claiming they are aimed at Hezbollah “threats,” while maintaining its troops at five main points in the Lebanese border area. (Xinhua)

Post Views: 27
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Research tests herbal feed additives for sustainable aquaculture

September 6, 2025

India approves Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose COVID-19 vaccine...

August 7, 2021

Egypt blasts Israel for “escalatory policies” in Gaza

August 21, 2025

At least 36 killed in suspected ADF rebel...

September 4, 2025

Journalist sues U.S. Congress for surveillance footage, other...

August 19, 2021

Ethiopia generates 14.5 mln USD export revenue from...

July 17, 2022

How the Windhoek Declaration Inspired Press Freedom Across...

May 5, 2023

Macron says Europe ready to offer security guarantees...

September 4, 2025

7 killed in pool hall shooting in Ecuador

September 13, 2025

Truck crash leaves 3 dead, several injured in...

September 17, 2025
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.