Namibian president calls for renewed commitment to child protection

WINDHOEK, Sept. 28 — Namibian President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah on Monday called for a renewed national commitment to protecting children from violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation.

In a message marking the Day of the Namibian Child, Nandi-Ndaitwah said every child should have equal opportunities to learn, stay healthy, develop their talents and pursue their dreams, regardless of where they grow up.

“Too many children continue to experience violence, abuse, neglect and exploitation,” she said, stressing that no child should live in fear in places where they should feel safest. The Day of the Namibian Child is observed annually on Sept. 28 to highlight children’s rights and promote their education, health and overall well-being across the country.

The president called on parents, families, teachers, community leaders, civil society and the government to work together to create environments where children are protected and supported. Nandi-Ndaitwah also emphasized the importance of education, saying preparing children for the future requires more than access to classrooms.

She called for nurturing curiosity, critical thinking and life skills, while encouraging children to have a voice in issues affecting their lives and future. She said Namibia should place the dignity, safety, education and wellbeing of every child at the heart of national development. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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