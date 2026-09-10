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Tokyo stocks rise on buying of AI, chip shares
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Tokyo stocks rise on buying of AI, chip shares

September 10, 2026

TOKYO, Sept. 10– Tokyo stocks ended higher Thursday, driven by gains in artificial intelligence- and semiconductor-related issues.

The benchmark Nikkei stock index, the 225-issue Nikkei Stock Average, ended up 128.17 points, or 0.2 percent, higher than Wednesday at 65,270.95.

The broader Topix index, meanwhile, finished 7.94 points, or 0.2 percent, higher at 4,054.58.

On the stock market, earlier losses stemming from elevated crude oil prices and the subsequent rise in bond yields were erased by gains in some AI- and chip-related shares as well as financial sectors, analysts said.

Meanwhile, investors remain cautious ahead of major events, including upcoming policy meetings of the Japanese and U.S. central banks.

(Namibia Daily News/Xinhua)

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