Trending Now
Home International Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev for U.S. envoys’ visit
Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev for U.S. envoys’ visit
International

Putin orders three-day halt to strikes on Kiev for U.S. envoys’ visit

September 5, 2026

MOSCOW/KIEV, Sept. 5 — Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day halt to strikes against Kiev, a move linked to preparations for contacts with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on Saturday.

“The meeting with President Putin will indeed take place, and there will be talks. As a rule, such meetings have been quite lengthy in the past. Let us wait and see. We will certainly keep you informed,” Peskov told journalists.

Peskov also urged against making predictions about settlement proposals and called for waiting for the outcome of Putin’s meeting with the U.S. negotiators.

Witkoff and Kushner landed at Moscow’s Vnukovo Airport at 12:52 p.m. local time (0952 GMT) on Saturday. They were welcomed at the airport by Russia’s special presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev.

Peskov’s statement came hours after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said earlier in the day that Russia had struck airports in Kiev and its southeastern suburb of Boryspil overnight.

“Clearly, these Russian strikes on the airports are a reaction to the discussions and preparations for the possibility of the U.S. side using an aircraft to travel to Ukraine and land at Kiev Airport or Boryspil Airport,” Zelensky said in a post on X.

Zelensky said that Ukraine had taken note of the Russian move and would adjust its operations next week accordingly with regard to Russian airspace.

Zelensky also said on Thursday that he expected to meet Trump’s envoys in the Ukrainian capital in the coming days. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 28
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

UN official urges Security Council to act to...

October 30, 2025

Political confrontation cannot solve Iranian nuclear issue

June 11, 2026

Egyptian FM, Blinken discuss ceasefire efforts in Gaza,...

November 4, 2024

U.S. Fed keeps interest rate unchanged amid uncertainty...

March 19, 2026

Remains of 32 Cubans killed in U.S. attack...

January 13, 2026

Britain will not join blockading Strait of Hormuz

April 13, 2026

China intensifies efforts to translate scientific breakthroughs into...

February 27, 2026

Trump administration targets senior Iranian officials with new...

January 30, 2026

How will U.S. military attacks impact peace talks...

May 27, 2026

West Australian bushfire prompts evacuation order

February 4, 2026
Make your brand stand out!

100% secure your website.