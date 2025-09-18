Namibia unveils ecosystem map to guide conservation, climate action

WINDHOEK, Sept. 18– Namibia on Thursday launched its first national ecosystem map, a milestone aimed at guiding land-use planning, conservation priorities, and climate action while advancing the country’s commitments under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework.

Speaking at the launch in Windhoek, the capital of Namibia, Environment, Forestry, and Tourism Minister Indileni Daniel said the map will underpin the country’s National Biodiversity Strategy and Action Plan for the period 2025-2031 and support the global target of protecting 30 percent of land and oceans by 2030.

She said the map turns science into action, giving policymakers, planners, and communities a tool to balance conservation with development.

“The success of this map will not be measured by its existence, but by its influence on policy, planning, and action on the ground,” Daniel said.

According to the minister, the map will guide agricultural expansion, infrastructure development, and climate adaptation by identifying sensitive ecosystems and biodiversity hotspots.

It is also expected to support community livelihoods by highlighting ecosystems vital to tourism, fisheries, and grazing.

The map pinpoints and classifies 218 ecosystem types across Namibia. Using an Ecological Land Units approach, it combines climate, topography, soil, and vegetation data to present a detailed picture of ecosystems and biodiversity indicators that guide conservation decisions, she added. (Xinhua)

