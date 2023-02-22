Ex-Zimbabwean president’s son released prior to plea on property damage charges

HARARE, Feb. 22 — Former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe’s son, Robert Mugabe Junior, who was arrested at the weekend on allegations of malicious damage to property worth 12,000 U.S. dollars, appeared in court on Monday but was released before a plea.

He was represented by lawyers Ashiel Mugiya and Tungamirai Muganhiri. Mugabe Jnr was arrested over the weekend and detained at Avondale Police Station.

His lawyers said the decision not to pursue the matter was made after consultation with the prosecution where it emerged that the charges emanated from a misunderstanding between friends at a party. “They have since ironed out their differences and they are going to meet just now as friends,” Mugiya said.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said property worth US$12 000 was destroyed during the clashes.