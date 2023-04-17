Municipal police officer kills traffic cop at resort in Mpumalanga

By Prince Mupiri

PRETORIA, April 17 — A municipal police officer has allegedly shot and killed a traffic cop at a resort in Mpumalanga, South Africa. The incident took place at Kwanyoni Lodge on the N4, 15 kilometers outside of Nelspruit, on April 15, 2023. According to Moeti Mmusi, spokesperson for Mpumalanga Community Safety, Security, and Liaison, the victim was in the company of the suspect’s wife inside one of the chalets when the murder occurred.

The Hawks in Mpumalanga identified the suspected murderer as a 38-year-old by-law enforcement officer for the Mbombela Municipality. The suspect was arrested and is due to appear in court soon. Captain Dineo Sekgotodi, the Hawks’ spokesperson in Mpumalanga, stated that the crime scene was visited by the Nelspruit-based Serious Organized Crime Investigation, Nelspruit Vispol, and Nelspruit Local Criminal Record Centre.

The incident has raised concerns about the use of state-issued guns to settle interpersonal or familial issues among police officers. Vusi Shongwe, Mpumalanga’s MEC for Community Safety, Security, and Liaison, expressed his “deep sadness” at the event and urged law enforcement personnel who were distressed to seek professional treatment or open up to relatives to help resolve issues. He further stated that violence is not an acceptable way of addressing interpersonal problems and encouraged community members to find solutions through communication.

The MEC also extended his “heartfelt sympathy” to the deceased’s family, friends, and coworkers. The tragic incident serves as a reminder of the importance of conflict resolution and seeking help when needed. – Namibia Daily News