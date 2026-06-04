Iran’s supreme leader calls for unity, solidarity against “enemy’s” hybrid warfare

TEHRAN, June 4 — Iran’s Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei on Thursday called on the country’s people to maintain unity and solidarity in the face of the “enemy’s” hybrid warfare.

Khamenei made the remarks in a message carried by Iranian media on the 37th passing anniversary of the late founder of Iran’s Islamic Republic, Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, and the religious holiday of Eid al-Ghadir.

He said the global hegemonic system, led by the United States, does not accept the existence of a “strong and independent” Iran and “spares no effort to prevent the country’s progress.”

Khamenei added that the “enemy,” which has been defeated by the Iranian armed forces and faced a “decisive blow” on the battlefield and beyond, “is experiencing a meaningful and profound humiliation that has led to countries’ tangible divergence from it.”

Its main tool, he said, is to “sow the seeds of doubt, despair, fear, suspicion, and discord” among the Iranian people.

Khamenei called on the public to foil these plots through resistance and insightfulness, maintaining their unity, solidarity, and mutual trust.

He also stressed that Iranian officials should play a “very important” role to those ends, as any action that causes pessimism and frustration among the people is considered a form of assistance to the “enemy.”

On Feb. 28, Israel and the United States launched joint attacks on Tehran and other Iranian cities, killing Iran’s then-Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, senior commanders, and civilians. Iran responded with waves of missile and drone attacks targeting Israel and U.S. assets in the region, and tightened its grip on the Strait of Hormuz, barring passage of vessels belonging to or affiliated with Israel and the United States.

A ceasefire was reached between Iran, the United States, and Israel on April 8 after 40 days of fighting. Iran and the United States have, over the past weeks, reportedly exchanged several proposed plans outlining conditions for peace through Pakistan’s mediation, and are working to finalize a memorandum of understanding aimed at ending the war. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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