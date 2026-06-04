Trump says to reconsider ceasefire with Tehran if U.S. troops killed: report

WASHINGTON, June 4– U.S. President Donald Trump has told his aides that he may reconsider the ceasefire with Iran if Iranian forces kill American troops, local media reported, citing U.S. officials.

The warning comes as a fragile ceasefire reached in April remains in place despite weeks of escalating clashes. The United States and Iran have seen some of their most intense confrontations recently, including American strikes on Iran’s Qeshm Island and Iranian attacks on regional U.S. military installations.

U.S. officials said the repeated flare-ups have intensified pressure on Trump and raised questions about the durability of the truce. Over the weeks, Trump and his administration were reportedly working on a memorandum of understanding with Tehran that would lay out a framework for negotiations over roughly 60 days.

But those efforts appeared to have lost momentum by Tuesday, when Iran’s semi-official Fars News Agency reported that talks between the two sides had stalled.

Israel and Lebanon agreed on Wednesday to move forward with a ceasefire, according to a joint statement issued by the two countries and the United States, despite lingering conditions, including a complete cessation of Hezbollah fire and the withdrawal of all Hezbollah operatives from the South Litani Sector.

Meanwhile, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has warned that Israel’s consecutive strikes on Beirut could trigger a return to full-scale war, tying the future of that conflict to the fate of the ceasefire between Washington and Tehran.

The Iranian Foreign Ministry also issued a statement on Monday, highlighting the U.S. and Israeli violations of an April ceasefire.

It said that following the ceasefire, the United States has repeatedly committed “flagrant violations,” including continuous attacks against Iran’s shipping, and Israel has “blatantly” violated the truce, as well as Lebanon’s national sovereignty and territorial integrity. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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