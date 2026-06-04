Over 300 civilians killed by IS-related ADF rebels in eastern DR Congo since start of year: UN rights office

KINSHASA, June 4 — More than 300 civilians have been “summarily executed” by the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) in the eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) since the beginning of this year, the United Nations Joint Human Rights Office in the DRC said.

The killings were recorded in the provinces of Ituri and North Kivu, where the armed group has continued to carry out deadly attacks against civilians, the office, known by its French acronym BCNUDH, said in a statement released on Thursday.

The UN rights office also condemned a recent attack during the night of May 30 to 31 on a camp for indigenous Mbuti people in Ngadi, in the Ruwenzori commune of Beni, North Kivu province. A total of 15 civilians and one soldier were killed during the attack, the DRC government said on Monday.

ADF rebels have carried out multiple attacks in the Beni region, killing over 40 civilians in three days, local media said Thursday.

The ADF, an affiliate of the Islamic State in Central Africa, is a Ugandan rebel group operating in the eastern DRC. Its continued activity has prompted joint military operations by Congolese and Ugandan forces since November 2021 to track and neutralize the group. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

Post Views: 5