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Namibia ramps up cybersecurity capacity-building for public sector
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Namibia ramps up cybersecurity capacity-building for public sector

June 4, 2026

WINDHOEK, June 4– Namibia has launched a nationwide initiative to strengthen cybersecurity capabilities across the public sector amid growing global cyber threats.

The Namibia Institute of Public Administration and Management (NIPAM) and the Global Cybersecurity Center on Thursday signed a three-year memorandum of understanding to expand cybersecurity training for civil servants.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, NIPAM Executive Director Heroldt Murangi said cyber threats continue to evolve and no institution is immune from attacks, underscoring the need to strengthen cybersecurity awareness and skills across government.

He said the partnership aligns with NIPAM’s mandate to build public-sector capacity and will support the development of cybersecurity seminars, training programs, learning materials and online courses.

According to NIPAM Director of Training Rebekka Kakololo, the program aims to equip public servants with the knowledge, practical skills and ethical awareness needed to protect government information systems and digital assets from cyber threats and data breaches. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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