2 armed robbers killed, 4 AK-47 rifles seized in N. Afghanistan

CRIMEInternationalMiddle East

October 24, 2025

KABUL, Oct. 24 — Afghan police have gunned down two armed robbers and seized four AK-47 rifles during a confrontation in northern Balkh province, the provincial police office announced in a statement on Friday.

The incident took place late Thursday night in the Chahi district, where the robbers ambushed a passenger vehicle, looting all the belongings from its passengers.

The victims promptly reported the crime, enabling a rapid police response, the statement said.

When police attempted to arrest the suspects, the robbers resisted, triggering a brief firefight that resulted in both assailants’ deaths.

A search of their possessions uncovered four Kalashnikov assault rifles, two belonging to the robbers and two previously stolen from security forces.

In a related incident, police killed another armed robber in a clash in neighboring Sari Pul province on Wednesday.

No additional casualties were reported, and investigations are ongoing. (Xinhua)

