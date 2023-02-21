Capricorn Foundation endorses the growth of community leaders.

Windhoek, Feb. 21 — Community Leaders are often exposed to extreme emotions when they support their communities. Consequently, they are expected to deal with their emotions intelligently. Although many leaders have already developed excellent skills, additional and improved abilities to engage with communities are more beneficial and lead to more emotionally intelligent decisions.

The Capricorn Foundation and Capacity Grow made this possible with a two-day training programme held in Windhoek from 16 to 17 February 2023. The Capricorn Foundation sponsored N$24,000.00 towards Capacity Grow to conduct the Community Leaders’ training. Their support towards this training ensured that twenty leaders could attend the programme and benefit from the following:

Growing insight into the laws that impact their thought life and, therefore, how they engage with their environment,

Understanding how to grow the ability to influence others more powerfully toward seeing the circumstances in a more conducive way,

Gaining an understanding of the factors causing people to expect the worst and knowing how to help themselves and others out of such a predicament, and

They are questioning their value link and understanding the impact of this on others.

“One of the Capricorn Foundation’s focus areas is health. Therefore, the Foundation was pleased to partner with Capacity Grow and support emotional and mental health. The Foundation believes that this assistance will significantly impact the leaders and the communities, build a healthy community, and bring about positive change in our communities,” remarked Veripura Muukua, Capricorn Foundation Coordinator.

Capacity Grow identified the community leaders, with the support of the City of Windhoek (CoW), who partake in community care services and have a track record with the participants. The participants who attended the two-day training programme were selected on their impact on communities through initiatives such as homeless shelters, and social and youth development centres.

Capacity Grow is a group of Consulting Psychologists based in Windhoek who offer talent management solutions primarily focusing on soft skills. Capacity Grow’s purposes are to nurture the emotional intelligence of the leaders and thus improve their communication, assertiveness, and conflict management skills.

“The Capricorn Foundation is proud to sponsor this programme facilitated by Capacity Grow. We are excited knowing that the knowledge that these twenty leaders gained would serve them and our communities well. For us, it is about making a positive difference and living up to our vision of being Connectors of Positive Change,” said Marlize Horn, Capricorn Group Executive: Brand & Corporate Affairs.