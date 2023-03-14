Trending Now
Community in Macassar calls for justice after young girl found dead
CRIME

Community in Macassar calls for justice after young girl found dead

March 14, 2023

By Prince Mupiri

CAPE TOWN, March 14  —  On Sunday, the body of 10-year-old Denecke Presence was discovered at Marvin Park near the N2 freeway. The community of Macassar has demanded justice for the young girl. The police have detained three individuals for questioning, although no clear connection to the case has been established.

Community activist Waseemah Flaendorp stated that she and other members of the community searched the area thoroughly to find the missing child. She believes that the young girl deserves justice, and the community is behind her in seeking it.

Activist against gender-based violence, Anneline Hartzenberg, has vowed to intensify her efforts to ensure that such a crime never happens in the neighbourhood again. As a mother and grandmother, she doesn’t want anyone to go through what the young girl went through.

The police are expected to bring in more suspects for questioning as the investigation into the murder continues.

Namibia Daily News

