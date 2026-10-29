Intercommunal violence in southern Ethiopia displaces thousands: UN

UNITED NATIONS, Oct. 29– UN humanitarians on Wednesday voiced deep concern about the intercommunal violence in the Ethiopian town of Moyale on the border with Kenya that has displaced thousands of people.

Casualties have been reported, along with disruptions to transport, markets and cross-border trade, limiting access to essential goods and services, said the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

On the Ethiopian side, the violence that erupted on Oct. 18 has reportedly displaced thousands of people in Oromia and Somali regions. This is in addition to the thousands of people who have reportedly crossed into Kenya, it said.

Local authorities in Kenya estimate that up to 50,000 people have crossed into the country since Thursday, amid reports of further crossings, it said.

Many of those fleeing are women and children. While some are staying with relatives and host communities, others have sought shelter in temporary locations, such as schools and churches. Food remains the most urgent need, alongside safe drinking water, emergency shelter, sanitation and health care, said the office.

“Continued insecurity has forced several partners to suspend activities,” OCHA said. “The UN and its partners are preparing a joint assessment mission to areas affected by the violence as soon as security conditions permit.”

It is critical to ensure the safety of the population, as well as safe, sustained and unimpeded humanitarian access to all people in need, said the office.

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has deployed an emergency team to Moyale and is working closely with the Kenyan government, UN agencies, the Kenya Red Cross Society and other humanitarian partners to support the national and local response, said OCHA.

The Kenya Red Cross Society is operating six health service points, screening for malnutrition and distributing relief items. Local communities have shared food and water, though their stocks are limited, said OCHA.

The UN and its humanitarian partners are working to scale up the response. UN agencies have deployed staff and are mobilizing additional supplies, including to prepare for potential further displacement. UNHCR is mobilizing emergency relief supplies, including essential household items and temporary shelter materials, to support nearly 12,000 people, with efforts under way to scale up assistance as needs grow, said OCHA. (Namibia Daily News / Xinhua)

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