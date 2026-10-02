Iran Can Sustain Current Missile Launch Rate for Years, IRGC Aerospace Adviser Says

TEHRAN,Oct.1– Brigadier General Ali Balali, an adviser to the commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) Aerospace Force, said Iran’s armed forces are currently capable of launching missiles at the level required in each operation.

He said the objective is to maintain deterrence and demonstrate that attacks against Iran will be met with a response. Balali also highlighted the role of the late Hassan Tehrani-Moghaddam in developing Iran’s missile capabilities, saying the country has continued to pursue domestic missile production and development. He added that the missile and drone systems displayed by the IRGC are domestically developed and manufactured.

Balali said Iran faced major limitations in its missile capabilities during the eight-year Iran-Iraq war, when it launched a total of 88 missiles because of the high cost and limited availability of the weapons.

He said missiles were therefore used in small numbers and individually to preserve the ability to continue operations throughout the conflict. According to Balali, Iran no longer faces those limitations and can maintain its current missile launch rate even if a confrontation continues for several years.

He added that Iranian authorities have made arrangements for the use of the country’s military capabilities and operate under the command of Iran’s Supreme Leader.(Namibia Daily News / FARS)

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