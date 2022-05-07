Factory bus driver fatally shoots attacker in Kuisebmund

By Foibe N Paavo

WALVIS BAY, May 7 – A transport company driver has been arrested for fatally shooting an alleged attacker outside his home in Kuisebmund in the early hours of Saturday morning.

A report issued by Namibian Police Inspector, Ileni Shapumba, on Saturday said the driver had parked the work bus, which he locked, at his home at Galjoen Street in Kuisebmund at around 01h30 to be able to pick up a shift of factory workers at 04h00.

At around 03h00, while inside drinking coffee, he heard noises outside and went to investigate

He then observed three men, one was reportedly standing close to the open bus door, whilst the other two men were inside the vehicle.

Two of the men ran away upon seeing the driver, while the third reportedly attacked him with an unknown object.

In the process, the driver allegedly shot the attacker once in the abdomen. The man fled some distance from the scene, fell and died instantly.

The driver, a Namibian male (55) reported the incident at the Kuisebmund Police Station where he handed over the weapon and is currently being held.

The deceased was identified as Iyambo Lazarus, (30) a Namibian male. His next of kin has been informed.

Police Investigations continue. – Namibia Daily News