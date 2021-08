A 42-year old woman was found dead on Saturday in a small riverbed at Nau-Aib dumping site, Okahandja.

The lifeless body of Mamsie Kasetura was found on Saturday with burn wounds all over her body. The deceased was said to have contacted her daughter before going to Okahandja, telling her that she has a lot of problems. No arrest has yet been made and the next of kin has been informed. Police investigation continues.