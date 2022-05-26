Enkombo village man hangs himself in mahungu field

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, May 26 – The lifeless body of 34-year-old Aron Andreas Hiwanditeti was found hanging on Wednesday at around 13h00 in the mahangu field of Sinskus Paulus at Enkombo village, Etayi constituency in Omusati.

According to the crime investigations coordinator, Deputy Commissioner Moses Simaho, the deceased hanged himself in a thorn tree with a rope.

He said his aunt left the deceased at home with friends at around 08h30 when she went to assist neighbours with harvesting. When she returned home at 13h00 she was informed by a 5-year-old girl that she saw the deceased hanging under the thorn tree in the mahangu field.

No suicide note was found and the deceased’s next of kin at Enkombo village have been informed, Simaho said. – Namibia Daily News