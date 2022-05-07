Trending Now
Home Current AffairsEntertainmentArt & Culture Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair to take place this year
Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair to take place this year
Art & Culture

Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair to take place this year

May 7, 2022

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 7 May 2022 – After two years of not hosting the local economic flagship due to Covid -19, the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) will finally make a comeback in a hybrid format from 26 August to 1 September 2022. Exhibitors will be invited to showcase their wares.

The 2022 event will mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Exhibition Excellence’ under the theme ‘Gearing for a Smart Economy’ where stakeholders are expected to celebrate milestones associated with the fair since its inception in 2000.

The OATF preparation committee said they were preparing for a fund-raising gala dinner and the launch, planned to take place on 30 July 2022.

The gala dinner would provide a glimpse of how the trade fair would look, based on several factors.

“We are just expecting sponsors to pledge their support to these successful exhibitions,” organisers said. – Namibia Daily News

Post Views: 37
0 comment
0
Facebook Twitter Google + Pinterest

You may also like

Nama Cultural Festival kicks off in Keetmanshoop

May 25, 2018

New online platform expected to help mitigate COVID...

September 21, 2021

Summary of the 101,700,000.00 MTC biggest ever sponsorship...

June 30, 2020

Stiff security measures in place for 081EVERY1 Festival

July 31, 2018

Local entertainment the main attraction at Tourism Expo

May 29, 2018

Gearing up for Namibian Heritage Week

September 6, 2018

U.S. Embassy to celebrate Black History Month

February 6, 2019

Exhibition to portray Namibian Identity Through Textiles

June 5, 2019

Hunting season starts May

April 14, 2018

MTC Announces biggest sponsorship in Sport, Art and...

June 30, 2020