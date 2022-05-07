Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair to take place this year

By Lylie Happiness

OSHAKATI, 7 May 2022 – After two years of not hosting the local economic flagship due to Covid -19, the Ongwediva Annual Trade Fair (OATF) will finally make a comeback in a hybrid format from 26 August to 1 September 2022. Exhibitors will be invited to showcase their wares.

The 2022 event will mark the 20th anniversary of ‘Exhibition Excellence’ under the theme ‘Gearing for a Smart Economy’ where stakeholders are expected to celebrate milestones associated with the fair since its inception in 2000.

The OATF preparation committee said they were preparing for a fund-raising gala dinner and the launch, planned to take place on 30 July 2022.

The gala dinner would provide a glimpse of how the trade fair would look, based on several factors.

“We are just expecting sponsors to pledge their support to these successful exhibitions,” organisers said. – Namibia Daily News