University of Namibia’s Geoscience Expedition Unlocks the Secrets of the Damara Belt

Karibib/Omaruru, Oct. 27 — In September 2023, the Department of Geosciences at the University of Namibia embarked on an intensive week-long expedition to explore the geological wonders of the Damara Belt. This educational journey was an integral part of the Field Geology III module, a vital component of the Bachelor of Science in Geology Honours curriculum.

The expedition’s primary focus revolved around the Damara Orogeny’s Critical Minerals and Gold. It transcended the boundaries of a mere academic exercise, as Dr. Absai Vatuva, Head of the Geoscience Department, underscored. “This course empowers students to bridge the gap between theory and practical application,” he explained. “Our aim is to facilitate hands-on data collection, core logging, digital mapping, and cross-sectioning in the Damara Belt, ultimately equipping students to craft comprehensive Field Reports.”

Dr. Vatuva also highlighted the special nature of this expedition, where alumni warmly embraced and shared their industry expertise with the next generation of geologists. “Throughout the trip, our esteemed alumni, who have ascended to leadership positions in the field, generously imparted their knowledge to our students,” he added.

The journey commenced with a scenic drive from Keetmanshoop to Uis. Here, students set up camp at the Brandberg Rest Campsite, preparing for the immersive geological exploration that awaited them. An exciting highlight was the visit to the Andrada Uis Tin Mine, where students had the privilege of meeting Prof Laurence J. Robb, the renowned author of their recommended book, “Introduction to Ore Forming Processes.”

The following day, students immersed themselves in the intricate geology and critical metals exploration of the Cape Cross Pegmatite Belt in Uis. This leg of the journey also provided valuable insights into how geology intersects with the local economy, offering a more comprehensive understanding of the region’s socio-economic fabric.

From Uis, the expedition ventured onward to Karibib/Omaruru. Here, students delved into the world of sample handling, core logging, and drilling methods at Osino Resources, gaining valuable insights from the Twin Hills Gold deposit.

The exploration continued with a close look at the Lepidico Lithium Project, shedding light on the techniques and value chain processes involved in lithium exploration. The students then focused their attention on the mysterious Karibib Pegmatites Belt before embarking on a visit to the Eureka Carbonatite REE exploration project. These experiences helped elucidate the vast mineral wealth and geological significance of the Damara Orogeny.

In summary, the expedition was an unequivocal success. Students acquired invaluable hands-on experience and deepened their understanding of the geology and critical minerals found in the Damara Belt. They also had the unique opportunity to connect with industry leaders and gain insights into the socio-economic implications of mining. This expedition epitomized the University of Namibia’s commitment to delivering a high-quality education and preparing its students for successful careers in the geosciences industry.