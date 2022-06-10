Education ministry holds regional conference at Katima Mulilo

By Cathy Godfrey

KATIMA MULILO, June 10 – The Ministry of Education, Arts and Culture held its regional conference for the Zambezi at Katima Mulilo on Thursday where they also discussed the international Transforming Education Summit (TES) taking place in New York in September.

The aim of the meeting was to talk to local stakeholders from various walks of life about the global learning crisis and massive technological, socio-economic, political and environmental change worsened by the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Faustina Caley, deputy minister of education, arts and culture, said the deliberations were also aimed at coming up with a collective country report from all 14 regions for TES, hence the importance of all constituencies participating and having their voices heard.



The Transforming Education Summit (TES) will be held on 19 September 2022 during the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York. The summit is based on five thematic action tracks which were included in the regional consultations. They include inclusively equitable, safe and healthy schools; learning and skills for life, work and sustainable development; digital learning and transformation; teachers, teaching and the teaching profession and financing of education.

After consultations, some of the key issues that were raised included improved accommodation of teachers and students in hostels and improved infrastructure of classrooms for schools mostly in rural areas.

They need to recognise the talent or the personal capabilities of students lead to creating innovative ways of teaching and learning.

Making computers a compulsory subject in school, to enhance the skills of the technology, and improve the accessibility of reading material for students. – Namibia Daily News